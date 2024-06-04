(Bloomberg) -- Mexican traders rushed to seek protection in currency options after the overwhelming victory of the ruling party Morena on Sunday. Implied peso volatility soared to the highest level since October.

Demand for options pushed the one-month gauge to over 16%, up from 9.2% less than a week ago. The Mexican peso now has the highest implied volatility among 16 main currencies and the second highest among all 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, trailing only the Russian ruble.

The Mexican peso’s 25 delta risk reversal, which measures how much more traders pay for a dollar call instead of a put, rose to 4.1%, close to testing the highest level in more than two years. That’s underscoring how eager traders are to hedge against further depreciation in the currency. The so-called 25 delta butterfly, which is part of the price of options far from the spot level, rose to 0.58% from 0.37% last week.

The peso is down 1.7% on Tuesday following a 4% depreciation on Monday. It is again the worst performing currency globally, even though most high-yield currencies are performing poorly amid losses in commodities and stock markets. A broad risk-off sentiment is putting extra pressure on the peso while carry traders reduce positions on the currency that was the best performer in the world only until a few weeks ago.

