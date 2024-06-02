(Bloomberg) -- Mexicans trying to vote from abroad in Sunday’s historic election reported long delays — and in some cases were turned away before being able to cast ballots.

News reports and social media posts depicted long lines of hundreds of voters queued up from Madrid to New York to San Francisco. The Dallas Morning News reported that some voters arrived as early as 3:30 a.m. to secure a place. And the Chicago Tribune said that by the time polls closed there, some registered voters had waited more than 12 hours without being able to fill out a ballot.

This is the first year Mexican citizens could vote in a federal election person from abroad. In February, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute said 226,661 people – mostly from the US – registered to vote from another country. That’s up 25% from the 2018 figure. Voters were set to decide between two candidates who would be Mexico’s first female president.

Elizabeth Encinas said she waited roughly 10 hours at the San Diego consulate before the doors were closed and she was turned away without being able to vote. Encinas, 45, estimates that about 1,000 people were sent home without voting.

“They just closed the doors on us with no explanation at all,” she said. “People were getting really aggressive and angry.”

Mexico’s federal elections agency didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Sunday morning, Maru Valdes arrived at the Mexican consulate in Washington from her home in Arlington, Virginia, at 9 a.m., one hour before the voting window began. It took nearly seven hours for her to cast her ballot, the first time she’d voted in a Mexico election from abroad.

“You know when someone plays a bad joke on you? That’s how it felt,” she said by phone. Valdes, 48, who has dual citizenship and has been voting in the US for decades, said there only appeared to be five computers available to cast ballots. Some of the machines would break down for stretches, delaying the process even further, she said.

“We all knew this was such an important election and you’re only giving us five computers?” she said. “I’m just mind-blown.” Valdes said she was in touch with friends and family in Pennsylvania and Texas who were facing similar issues, and a volunteer told her the line would be cut off to voters at 8 p.m.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, political scientist Ryan Berg wrote that “it’s clear many waited hours — in some cases the entire day — to vote, and they were unsuccessful.”

