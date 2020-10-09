(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s main stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, halted trading at around noon on Friday and said it’s working to determine the cause of the disruption.

Spokesman Alberto Maya Sanchez confirmed that an “administrative recess” was declared at 11:56 a.m. in Mexico City. Trading had stopped at around 11:33am, according to Bloomberg data, and had yet to restart as of 1:20pm in Mexico City.

Mexico’s challenger stock exchange -- the Bolsa Institucional de Valores -- said that it’s operations remain normal and without any setback, according to spokesman Salvador Leal.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.