(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. hired a new chief product officer for some of its security and management products as security chief Charlie Bell begins revamping the company’s cybersecurity product divisions.

Jason Roszak will serve as chief product officer in Microsoft’s Enterprise Management Experience business, which oversees products like the mobile device management program Intune and System Center, which helps companies manage and monitor Windows Server networks, Microsoft said. Roszak spent more than eight years at VMware Inc. and had been a vice president there. Roszak, who is expected to start in June, didn’t immediately reply Thursday to a message seeking comment.

Microsoft, which said in January that it had amassed $15 billion in security software sales in 2021, up almost 45% from a year earlier, is trying to expand and improve its security business to better protect customers from damaging breaches and lure more clients to its programs. Bell joined Microsoft in 2021 after many years at Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud computing unit.

Insider reported Tuesday on several reorganizations Bell announced last week in Microsoft’s security business.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.