Microsoft to unveil new hardware, software at Oct. 2 show

If your fall tech event calendar was already a little full with Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) shindigs, you might have to make room for one more -- from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

On Oct 2. in New York, Microsoft will unveil new hardware and software for the company’s Surface devices aimed at helping people with work and home tasks.

There won’t be a Surface phone or a whole new category of device, but rather updated models in existing lines, which currently include tablets and laptops, according to a person familiar with the company’s plans.

For several years Microsoft has held a pre-holiday event to show off new products, even if it’s already unveiled other new Surface devices earlier in the year. July brought a new category from Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft -- the $399 Surface Go tablet, which is intended to complete with cheaper Apple iPads.

Apple holds its own event to introduce new iPhones Sept. 12 and Google will take the stage Oct 9.