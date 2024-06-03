(Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc. concluded a $398 million leveraged loan repricing after sweetening offer terms last week, as lower-rated firms rush to lower borrowing costs and investors clamor for higher-interest debt.

The new loan has a margin 475 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and was priced at 99.75 cents on the dollar, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The current loan, which helped finance Madison Dearborn Partners’ leveraged buyout of MoneyGram a year ago, has a margin of 550 basis points and was sold at a steeply discounted 83 cents.

Repricing activity has dominated the top-performing leveraged loan market, whose floating-rate debt has been in strong demand this year with the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut cycle likely having at least several more months before it begins.

More than 80% of last month’s record $163.3 billion of leveraged loan pricings were repricings of prior deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Of Monday’s bumper $25 billion of launches, $22 billion were for repricings.

Companies have been able to revise terms on several hundred billion dollars of leveraged loans this year, some of which were completed just in late 2023, to take advantage of a tightened pricing environment. Meanwhile, there have been few deals involving new borrowings such as for acquisitions.

MoneyGram’s repricing would save it several million dollars in annual interest costs. The deal initially had a May 23 deadline for lender commitments, and the money-transfer firm was seeking to cut the margin to as low as 400 basis points over the benchmark. But that big a reduction proved too rich for lenders and prompted the revised proposal.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.