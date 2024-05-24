(Bloomberg) -- Montenegro’s Appellate Court stopped the extradition of Terraform Labs Pte. founder Do Kwon after his lawyers appealed the High Court’s decision that opened the door for him to be transfered to either US or South Korea.

Judges in Podgorica sent the case back to the original court for a retrial, citing procedural errors.

The disgraced former crypto mogul has since been caught in an institutional tug-of-war in Montenegro as the country’s justice ministry argued Kwon should be handed over to the US, while courts ruled he should be extradited to South Korea. Throughout the legal battle, the US Department of Justice pushed its case for handover.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.