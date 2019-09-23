UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. - Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was on the international stage at the United Nations Climate Summit today, telling the audience that cities will have a key role to play in the fight against climate change.

Plante says two-thirds of the world's population will live in urban centres by 2050, putting cities at the forefront of the climate fight.

And she vowed that Montreal would take a leadership role, committing to reduce carbon emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, which Plante called an ambitious but reachable goal.

In a brief speech to the UN General Assembly, she noted Montreal is aiming to surpass the UN target of a 45 per cent reduction in emissions from countries by 2030.

The UN seeks to achieve carbon neutrality -- when as much carbon is removed from the atmosphere as is added -- by 2050.

Plante said cities are working to tackle climate change, but much more needs to be done, and it will require the help of governments and the private sector.

