More Than 100 Dead in Papua New Guinea Landslide, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- A landslide in a remote Papua New Guinea village has flattened homes, with local residents estimating more than 100 people have been killed, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

The disaster occurred about 3 a.m. local time when the side of a mountain gave way, hitting Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, the ABC said. It cited Elizabeth Laruma, president of the Porgera Women in Business Association.

Authorities haven’t released an official death toll and it’s unclear whether emergency services have reached the area, the broadcaster reported.

The landslide happened while people were asleep in the early hours and the entire village has gone down, the ABC cited Laruma as saying.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.