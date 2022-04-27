(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley is hiring Deutsche Bank AG’s Meg Angeles-Dayrit as the U.S. bank seeks to boost its presence in the Philippines, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Angeles-Dayrit, head of Philippines coverage and origination at Deutsche Bank, has tendered her resignation, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. She has been with the German bank for more than seven years.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Prior to joining Deustche Bank in 2015, Angeles-Dayrit worked at Barclays Plc in New York and Hong Kong, covering equity transactions as well as mergers and acquisitions with a focus on Asian financial institutions, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also had stints at HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc.

About $3.7 billion worth of deals have been announced in the Philippines so far this year, led by PLDT Inc.’s sale of a $1.5 billion stake in its telecommunication towers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Voyager Innovations Inc. raised $210 million from investors in a funding round that values the fintech firm at nearly $1.4 billion.

MediCard Philippines Inc. is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $400 million for its business, Bloomberg News reported in February. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. is considering increasing its stake in Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. as the Japanese firm seeks to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia, people familiar with the matter have said.

