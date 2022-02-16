(Bloomberg) -- Almost nine of every 10 Texans are concerned that water supplies will be exhausted, given current weather trends and the prospect for worsening drought conditions, according to a new poll.

The survey by the non-profit group Texas 2036 found that 88% of registered voters voiced strong concerns about future access to water. The poll comes just months after the Office of the State Climatologist warned that days are growing hotter year-round and nights aren’t cooling down as much as they used to, providing less relief from the heat.

The Lone Star state will face more 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) days, more drought and more violent storms in coming years, the agency warned. Among the 1,001 registered voters queried people between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, 95% of Democrats expressed concern, compared with 87% of independents and 82% of Republicans.

Texas 2036 is a public-policy research group founded by Dallas attorney Tom Luce, a Dallas attorney and former official in the George W. Bush administration.

