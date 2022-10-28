Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the council is convened, new owner Elon Musk said.

Musk, whose US$44 billion deal to take the social network private was completed Thursday, had indicated previously that he thought Twitter’s content moderation standards were too strict and that he didn’t believe in lifetime bans. Twitter users and advertisers are waiting to see if the billionaire’s views mean that high-profile personalities who were blocked from the site, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, will be allowed back on.

Still, Musk also said in a letter to advertisers that it’s not in the company’s interest to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

San Francisco-based Twitter already convenes a group of outside experts that advises the company on content moderation, called the Trust and Safety Council.