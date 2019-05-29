Musk says his Tesla compensation was 'net negative' last year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the compensation he received last year was ’net negative’ as he had paid for most of his company-related expenses, responding to a Twitter user’s comments on Wednesday.

Musk was awarded over US$517 million last year, topping Bloomberg’s Pay Index, which tracks the highest paid executives in the U.S.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said there was a campaign of being pushed by those betting against Tesla to sow "fear, uncertainty and doubt."