(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk will meet President Javier Milei at Tesla Inc.’s factory in Austin, Texas, Friday morning during a week-long trip abroad, Argentina’s government announced Wednesday.

Milei, who arrived alongside his sister and presidential adviser Karina Milei in Miami Wednesday morning, was originally scheduled to meet with Musk Saturday. His spokesman, Manuel Adorni, announced the new meeting time on X, without specifying any other changes to his international trip agenda.

Before meeting Musk, Milei will first attend a Jewish ceremony in Miami Wednesday where he will be recognized for his support of Israel as an “International Ambassador of Light” at a synagogue. On Thursday, Milei will meet with Inter-American Development Bank President Ilan Goldfajn and will deliver a speech at Florida International University that afternoon, according to a copy of his agenda shared by his press team Tuesday.

To end the trip, Milei will fly to Copenhagen to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and then participate in a ceremony on April 16 to mark Argentina’s purchase of a fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

