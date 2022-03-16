(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, tweeted “2029” in response to a question from the Space_Hub twitter account asking him for a guess as to when people would land on Mars.

In his recent Starship update, Musk said he was “highly confident” that Starship would make it to orbit this year. At that event, Musk didn’t provide any firm timelines for missions to the moon and Mars, but once more gave his reasons for the need to colonize other planets.

