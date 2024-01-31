(Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s military government on Wednesday extended the state of emergency for another six months until July 31, as army chief Min Aung Hlaing entered the fourth year as the coup leader.

The National Defence and Security Council approved the emergency extension at a meeting in capital Naypyidaw, Major General Zaw Min Tun, lead spokesman for the ruling State Administation Council, said in a text message.

The move comes as the military is losing several small towns near the borders with China and India to ethnic armies, including the Brotherhood Alliance. Clashes are ongoing in some provinces despite a “temporary” cease-fire agreement in northern Shan State after China-brokered peace talks.

In a cabinet meeting earlier this week, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar unavoidably encountered political unrest and violent attacks in the past three years. The Southeast Asian economy grew 3.4% in the previous fiscal year ended March, and 3.3% as of December this fiscal, he said.

“If the government did not face unconstructive responses from the international community, the country would have greater progress than now,” he said at the cabinet meeting.

Myanmar has been struggling with a dollar shortage, which has constrained imports since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi-led civilian government. The World Bank said in its country-specific report last month the nation faces economic stagnation as rising armed conflict disrupts trade and fans inflation.

