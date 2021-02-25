Nasdaq 100 drops 2% amid tech rout as yields climb

Tech shares led a slump in U.S. stocks while the selloff in global bonds deepened, with the benchmark Treasury yield hitting a one-year high and debt from the U.K. to Australia coming under pressure.

The Nasdaq 100 fell about 2 per cent as investors rotate away from pandemic-era winners toward companies poised to benefit from an end to lockdowns. Stocks popular with the day-trader crowd surged once again, with GameStop Corp. up as much as 85 per cent. European shares slumped.

Ten-year Treasury yields added as much as 11 basis points to 1.49 per cent, the highest since last February.

Across markets, investors are betting on a sunnier outlook for the global economy, with U.S. jobless claims data the latest to support that idea. But they’re also staring down the risk that accelerating inflation is just around the corner and trying to gauge what that might mean for markets.

“Interest rates are rising for good reasons right now and it’s because markets and the bond market are expecting us to return to good growth,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “The problem comes in when interest rates start rising for bad reasons -- and a bad reason would be that they expect inflation to start getting out of hand.”

In remarks this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base.

That’s given the bond market enough reason to keep driving yields higher. The 10-year U.S. yield adjusted for inflation rose to its highest level in more than seven months, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.

Elsewhere in markets, Asian bourses closed broadly higher. Bitcoin traded above US$50,000.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.3 per cent as of 11:49 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.8 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1.2226.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4139.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.3 per cent to 106.21 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased 10 basis points to 1.47 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped eight basis points to -0.23 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased seven basis points to 0.80 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$63.14 a barrel.

Gold weakened 1.7 per cent to US$1,774.95 an ounce.