Netherlands Names First #MeToo Official After Wave of Scandals

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government named a commissioner to tackle sexual violence and misconduct in the workplace, after a number of scandals involving high-profile men.

Mariette Hamer, a former Labor party leader, was given the job on Tuesday, and will come up with an action plan to tackle the issue.

On Tuesday, Labor Party member of parliament Gijs van Dijk stepped down after complaints about inappropriate behavior. Two days earlier, the director of football affairs for the Ajax club, Marc Overmars, was told to resign after sending inappropriate messages to several female staff members.

In addition, dozens of accusations of sexual assault have been made against people connected to The Voice of Holland television talent show.

The revelations sparked a national debate about the treatment of women and marked a revival of scrutiny to the issue across the Netherlands.

“Recent incidents in the sports and television world show us that the origin of the #MeToo movement is still alive in our country,” said Robbert Dijkgraaf, the minister of education, culture and science. “This must change.”

