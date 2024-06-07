(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch Defense Ministry is investing €54 million ($58.8 million) to boost its military drones production capacity to help Ukraine, according to State Secretary of Defense Christophe van der Maat.

The money will be used to both finance production sites and further support research into drones, Van der Maat told Bloomberg on Friday. These investments will help to deliver drones to Ukraine and boost the Dutch military.

“We want to place orders to build drones to help Ukraine and place orders to help building up our own army,” he said “With those orders we want to create an ecosystem for drones in our country.”

Drones have played an important role on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past two years and have become a permanent part of the country’s defense capacity. The project is also necessary to counter advances made by countries like Turkey and Iran in the manufacturing of military drones and to make sure the West is not lagging behind, the secretary said.

“That is why coalitions are being built so that we can support Ukraine,” he said, adding that it is a sector in which it is possible “to take some big steps quickly.”

The funding will be coming from the government but Van der Maat said he is confident that Dutch banks and pension funds will also contribute soon.

Van der Maat has been in his function since November 2023 but will leave his post soon with a new Dutch government expected to take office at the end of June. His VVD party enters the new government with Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party.

Wilders was skeptical about supporting Ukraine both financially and militarily before, but the coalition agreement among the parties pledged to support Ukraine “politically, military, financially and morally.” It also includes a proposal to anchor the NATO 2% norm into Dutch law.

