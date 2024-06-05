(Bloomberg) -- For years, American football fans who want to spend Sunday afternoon flipping through games in different cities have had to shell out for the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket broadcast package.

That might soon change.

The subscription package, which exclusively carries out-of-market games that aren’t broadcast on local CBS and Fox channels, is at the heart of a multibillion-dollar antitrust case headed to trial in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Football fans who sued nine years ago claim that the NFL teams and DirecTV conspired to maintain an illegal monopoly on all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. The arrangement allegedly allowed the league and the digital TV service to charge higher prices and forced viewers to pay for out-of-market games even when their team wasn’t playing.

The fans are seeking a court order to end what they call the “anticompetitive” agreements. They’re trying to get the NFL to revise its broadcast policies so that teams would distribute games nationwide on cable, satellite or online at lower prices.

The NFL has countered that exclusive TV deals are protected by the Sports Broadcasting Act, which the league said “grants an antitrust exemption for the sale of ‘all or any part’ of broadcasting rights.”

A federal judge ruled in January that the NFL would have to face a trial. US District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said that the fans had sufficiently alleged the NFL and DirecTV agreements “were designed to maintain market power by reducing the number of telecasts available of the games.”

DirecTV, which has denied wrongdoing, won’t be on trial because it persuaded the judge in 2021 to send customer claims against the company into closed-door arbitration.

Witnesses at the trial could include expert economists as well as high-profile sports figures such as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Antitrust cases rarely make it to trial because damages are automatically tripled following a judgment under antitrust laws. Damages in the Sunday Ticket case have been estimated to be $6.1 billion, meaning the NFL and DirecTV could be on the hook for upwards of $18 billion if they lose.

The litigation was brought on behalf of commercial bars and restaurants and at-home viewers who bought NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV between June 2011 and February 2023. YouTube has since bought the exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket.

The case has been winding its way through the courts for years, with the US Supreme Court declining to take it up in 2020.

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment.

The case is In re National Football Leagues Sunday Ticket Antitrust Litigation, 2:15-ml-02668, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

