(Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell the most since October 2022 as growing speculation the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates boosted the yen and hurt exporter shares. Tech shares slumped, following US peers lower, as investors took profit from some of the top performers over the past year.

The exporter-heavy Nikkei declined 2.5% to 38704.10 as of lunch close in Tokyo, leading losses in Asia. The broader Topix index fell 2.3% to 2665.37 with 31 of 33 sub-sectors dropping.

Expectations that the BOJ will tweak policy at the March 18-19 meeting were further fueled by reports that the bank is considering scrapping its yield curve control program, and that a rising number of policymakers are leaning toward ending negative rates due to expected larger wage increases this year. Data Monday showing Japan’s economy avoided falling into a recession at the end of last year also bolstered the case for the BOJ to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

The yen looks poised to test the 145 level per dollar level and a break of that level may prompt a quick move toward 140, said Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte Ltd. “The market’s reaction to this seems to suggest that a lot has been riding on weak yen to continue to support multinationals rather than bets on changing corporate governance etc. which has been the trigger behind the more positive Japan narrative.”

The yen was little changed at 147.06 per dollar on Monday, after four days of gains last week. The Nikkei recently hit the key 40,000 level for the first time after reclaiming its 1989 peak earlier this year. Foreign investors had been buying into Japan’s biggest companies on improving shareholder returns and the weak yen.

Automobile companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. contributed the most to the Topix Index decline, decreasing 3.7%. Out of 2,150 stocks in the index, 298 rose and 1,810 fell, while 42 were unchanged.

Semiconductor companies including Renesas Electronics Corp. dropped after Nvidia Corp. and other US tech stocks fell amid profit-taking. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index tumbled 4% on Friday.

Investors will be on the watch for whether the BOJ will buy exchange-traded funds after the Topix fell more than 2%. The last time the central bank purchased ETFs was in October of last year when the index dropped by a similar amount the morning trading session. That follows an unwritten rule that only a drop of at least 2% in the benchmark gauge in the morning triggers BOJ buying of the funds.

ADVANCERS

Sourcenext (4344) +40%; Sourcenext Shares Up 40%, Most Since IPO

Agora Hospitality Group (9704) +33%

Advanex (5998) +29%

DECLINERS

Heroz (4382) -23%

Change Holdings (3962) -18%; Change Holdings Volume Rises to Almost Five Times 20-Day Average

Mitsui E&S (7003) -17%

INSIGHTS

31 of the 33 sector indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined; Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Pulp And Paper Index was the best performer, while Tokyo Stock Exchange TOPIX Mining Index fell the most

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index was down 1%

Topix Index is up 13% year-to-date, vs. MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index up 3.9%

Topix Index members are trading at 16.0 times their estimated earnings for the next 12 months

RELATED NEWS

Japan’s Escape From Recession Nudges BOJ Closer to Hiking Rate

JAPAN REACT: GDP Avoids Recession But Wobbly Demand to Irk BOJ

JAPAN INSIGHT: Core CPI Just 1.2% Pace Means BOJ Must Wait

Japan Coalition Member Eyes Fall Election After LDP Vote

US, Japan Mull Cooperation That Could Help Ukraine, Yomiuri Says

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.