(Bloomberg) -- Conservative MPs will vote in the first round of the process to find a successor to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, a day after the favorite, Boris Johnson, played it safe as he launched his leadership campaign. Ten candidates are vying for the job, and at least one is certain to be eliminated in the secret ballot, with a result expected at about 1 p.m. in London.

Key Developments:

Tory MPs prepare to vote in leadership election; result expected 1 p.m.

Former Conservative minister Oliver Letwin says he can see no further opportunities for Parliament to stop no-deal Brexit

Home Secretary Sajid Javid on morning media round to promote his candidacy

MPs’ Options to Block No-Deal Exhausted: Letwin (7:15 a.m)

Former Tory minister Oliver Letwin, who voted for a Labour motion to try to block a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, said he can think of no other ways that Parliament can intervene to stop a future prime minister from taking the U.K. out of the European Union without an agreement.

“We need to have an opportunity that’s legitimate under parliamentary procedure,” Letwin told BBC Radio 4. “I’ve really struggled very hard to think of every available opportunity and I can’t currently think of any more.”

Letwin said a future prime minister could allow the U.K. to crash out without Parliament’s approval by doing “nothing.” If there is no legislation to amend, MPs will be powerless, he said. But he stopped short of joining fellow pro-EU Tory Dominic Grieve’s pledge to vote to bring down a government pursuing a chaotic divorce.

If Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, “I, and I think some others, will try to persuade him that we really do need an orderly exit and not one without a deal,” Letwin said.

Earlier:

Along Irish Border, Boris Johnson’s Ascent Adds to Brexit UneaseU.K. Tories Vote for May’s Successor After Johnson Plays It Safe

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.