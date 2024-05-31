(Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc.’s loss in the most recent quarter was worse than expected in part because loyalty members accumulated more rewards than the department-store chain had anticipated.

Nordstrom credit-card holders are awarded points when they buy items, which can be redeemed for discounts on future purchases. Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith told analysts on an earnings call Thursday that while the points will underpin future sales and profit, the retailer has to set aside reserves to account for them on its bottom line before they are spent.

The shares fell 2.4% in New York trading at 9:34 a.m. The stock was up 14% this year through Thursday, outpacing the 4.1% advance of the S&P 400 consumer-discretionary index.

The Seattle-based retailer reported a first-quarter loss of 24 cents a share, excluding some items, while analysts had estimated a 7-cent loss. Other drags on the results included an increase in inventory ahead of Nordstrom’s anniversary sale in July that hurt reserves, as well as theft in the supply chain, the company said.

Still, Nordstrom’s first-quarter sales beat estimates and it reaffirmed its annual guidance.

