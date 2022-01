Go Onomitsu and Jeong-Ho Lee, Bloomberg News

North Korea May Have Fired Ballistic Missile, Japan Says

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile Monday, Japan’s Coast Guard said, in Pyongyang’s fourth rocket volley since the start of January.

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward waters off its east coast. Further details were not immediately available.

