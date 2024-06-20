(Bloomberg) -- Amtrak train service between New Haven, Connecticut, and Philadelphia resumed with delays after an overhead power issue created another round of massive rush-hour delays for travelers.

“Reports of a malfunctioning circuit breaker are said to be the cause of a widespread issue,” Amtrak said in a service advisory posted at 4pm local time. While service has resumed, passengers should expect “significant delays” due to rail congestion and single-tracking, the agency said in a follow-up post on X.

NJ Transit, which has resumed service, said there is a significant brush fire that impacted wire repairs. New York, New Jersey and the rest of the US Northeast are seeing record heat temperatures, which can cause trains to operate at lower speeds, according to Amtrak. Earlier, NJ Transit trains in and out of New York City’s Pennsylvania Station were suspended because of the issue.

It’s the second time this week that NJ Transit and Amtrak riders faced significant disruptions to their commutes after wire issues and a stalled train caused delays that reverberated for hours on Tuesday.

As a result of two separate issues in the New York area, Amtrak service had been temporarily disrupted between Philadelphia and New Haven, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in a statement. The compounding issues include the brush fire in Secaucus, New Jersey, and the circuit breaker malfunction.

The rails that traverse the US East Coast hit a choke point where the Hudson River separates New York from New Jersey. Both NJ Transit and Amtrak trains have to pass through a single, century-old tunnel to enter and exit Manhattan. One minor disruption to that narrow passage can affect multiple train routes and cause headaches for thousands of travelers.

NJ Transit often blames Amtrak for disruptions as the national service owns and operates the tracks they share. At the end of May, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner and NJ Transit President Kevin Corbett met to discuss how the two agencies can better work together when a disruption happens.

A long-delayed $16 billion rail tunnel project for a new connection between the two states, known as the Gateway project, is designed to relieve the congestion. Earlier this month, it received the final nod from the federal government for a $6.88 billion full funding agreement.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Campbell.

(Updates with resumed NJ Transit service in third paragraph.)

