(Bloomberg) -- Norway, one of the top adopters of electric cars, pumped out more greenhouse gases in 2018 due to higher emissions from the transport sector, according to preliminary figures released by Statistics Norway.

The increase was due to a smaller share of biofuels in cars and higher fossil fuel use for other transport types. Greenhouse gas emissions reached 52.9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents in 2018, about 200,000 higher than the previous year, the statistics agency said.

The release of greenhouse gases from petroleum extraction fell by 1.4% to 14.5 million tons. The oil and gas sector was the single biggest emitter.

