(Bloomberg) -- Norway has invited representatives from the Taliban to Oslo from Jan. 23 to 25 for meetings, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Taliban will meet with representatives of the Norwegian authorities and several allied countries, the ministry said in a statement. Meetings will also take place between the Taliban delegation and other Afghans, including female leaders and journalists.

“This is not a legitimation or recognition of the Taliban,” Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in the statement. “But we must talk to those who in practice govern the country today.”

