(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s adjusted unemployment rose to the highest level in more than two years, in a sign of a softening labor market that may strengthen the case for the country’s central bank to cut interest rates after the summer.

The seasonally-adjusted registered jobless rate for May increased to 2%, the first increase in eight months and the highest level since February 2022, data from the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration showed on Friday. The rise was in line with Norges Bank’s projection, while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected no change.

The data contrasts with recent evidence of resilience of the fossil-fuel rich Nordic economy, and comes after a strengthening of the krone in past weeks, which has also provided relief to Norges Bank. The central bank warned at the start of the month that a stronger-than-expected economy and a weakening of the currency may prompt a delay of the first interest-rate cut beyond autumn.

“Details show a surprisingly large rise in “registered full time” unemployed people whereas the number of partially unemployed people fell,” said Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, head of FX and corporate research at Danske Bank A/S. He said the report was the weakest “in some time,” adding support to the bank’s forecast for a rate cut in September.

