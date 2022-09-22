Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- So, ‘The Merge’ happened. After years of anticipation, multiple false starts and delays, the biggest ever software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain is complete. The most headline-grabbing consequence of that upgrade relates to energy usage. The switch that upgrade enabled, from what’s called “proof of work” to what’s known as “proof of stake”, promises to reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99%.

And now the question is: what’s next? What are the other major milestones for the future of Ethereum’s ecosystem and the Ether token itself?

In this episode, you’ll hear from Bloomberg reporter Olga Kharif and from Dave Liedtka, senior editor for crypto.

