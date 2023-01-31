NYC to Face First Deep Chill of 2023 This Weekend, Still No Snow

(Bloomberg) -- Winter will take its first bite of New York City since Christmas as a lumbering low-pressure system dives down from Hudson Bay in Canada and blankets the East Coast in frigid air.

Temperatures will drop to 6F (-14C) Friday into Saturday in Central Park before rebounding to about 20 later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Readings will dip to 5 in Newark and 7 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, which would be daily record lows for both locales.

Ahead of the deep chill, a dusting of snow may descend on New York around 4 a.m. Wednesday , according to some models, that would bring an end to the city’s record-setting snow drought.

The freeze will be fleeting because the same low-pressure system will draw mild air back into the region, pushing temperatures into the 40s by Sunday. Temperatures have averaged 10 degrees above normal in Central Park this month.

“It comes in quick and it leaves quick, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t cold,” said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. “Saturday is going to be the worst day.”

Meanwhile, Boston will plunge to minus-8 early Saturday and may not get above 12 during the day, which would set records for the date for both high and low temperatures.

Meanwhile, a cold snap that sparked an ice storm across Texas and the US South will have faded before New York shivers through Friday. Temperatures in Dallas will reach 54 on Friday.

