(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped after an industry report showed a mixed picture for movements in U.S. crude inventories, with an increase nationally but another decline at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Global benchmark Brent eased 0.7%, while West Texas Intermediate, which hit a seven-year high at the start of the week, also fell. The American Petroleum Institute reported overall crude stockpiles rose 2.32 million barrels last week, although the volume at Cushing fell by about 3.7 million, according to people familiar with the data. Official figures will be released later Wednesday.

There’s particular concern about the slumping volume at Cushing, which is the delivery point for U.S. crude futures and one of the largest storage hubs in the world. As demand has rebounded this year, holdings at the site have sunk to the lowest since 2018, with traders now fretting that inventories could hit minimum operating levels, supporting higher prices and wider time spreads.

Oil has soared this year as worldwide consumption expanded, a broader gas-centered energy crunch added demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies restored supplies at only a modest pace. Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc., said this week that there’s a high probability crude could surge to $100 a barrel.

“After the strong run in prices over the past couple of weeks, it’s not surprising that a small miss on the API data has seen prices retreat slightly,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The market remains tight.”

The spike in energy costs has raised alarm within the Biden administration. The U.S. will continue to pressure OPEC and remains concerned about gasoline prices, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Tuesday. The API report also showed a drop in holdings of gasoline and distillates.

The market remains deeply backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term contracts commanding a premium to those further out. Brent’s prompt spread was 72 cents a barrel, compared with 67 cents a week ago.

