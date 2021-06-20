Oil held near US$72 a barrel as inconclusive nuclear talks between world powers and Iran -- which has elected a new hardline president -- allayed prospects for a swift revival of the Islamic Republic’s crude exports.

Futures in New York rose 0.5 per cent after increasing for a fourth week. Diplomats adjourned a sixth round of meetings with significant gaps remaining to mend the accord, the third time since talks began in April that negotiators have missed self-imposed deadlines to rejuvenate the agreement. A revived deal would likely lead to the easing of U.S. sanctions and higher crude flows.

The election of conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president may complicate future talks. Raisi is subject to U.S. sanctions and Tehran insists they must be removed as part of an agreement to revive the pact.

The failure to clinch an agreement puts additional pressure on other members of the OPEC+ coalition, which meets next week to consider restoring more oil output.

Crude is up almost 50 per cent this year as major economies emerge from restrictions and lockdowns after the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations worldwide. Demand has rebounded, especially in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia. Consumption in China has exceeded pre-pandemic levels and India is showing signs of recovering from a deadly second virus wave that decimated its economy.

“Oil fundamentals are still tightening, with oil demand recovering further as people in the U.S. and Europe enjoy the removal of restrictions on mobility,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG in Zurich. “Meanwhile, OPEC+ production is rising only modestly, and refiners who had hoped for an Iranian deal now need to secure barrels elsewhere.”

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery added 0.5 per cent to trade at US$71.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:07 a.m. London time, after climbing 0.8 per cent on Friday Futures gained 1 per cent last week

Brent for August settlement rose 0.4 per cent to US$73.83 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after advancing 0.6 per cent in the previous session

Key price indicators suggest the market is getting tighter. The prompt timespread for Brent was 82 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 57 cents a week earlier.

Yet for now, the positions of Tehran and Washington appear intractable. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s lead negotiator in the nuclear talks, said one of the most serious matters discussed in the latest round was Tehran’s need for a guarantee from the U.S. that future governments won’t exit the deal again -- as former President Donald Trump did in 2018 -- or reimpose sanctions.

