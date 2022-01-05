Online school, business closures and surgery reductions begin again in Ontario

It will get messy for businesses to staff up and stay afloat during another lockdown: CEO

Stricter COVID-19 measures are taking effect in Ontario today.

School classes will run remotely until at least Jan. 17, while most other measures, including business closures, are slated to last at least 21 days.

Hospitals are ordered to pause all non-urgent surgeries to free up staff to cover absences and the rising number of hospitalized virus patients.

Several kinds of business including cinemas, gyms, theatres and restaurants must close for indoor activities.

Some other businesses including retail stores and personal care services are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors.