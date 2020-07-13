A lot of businesses across Ontario are eagerly awaiting an announcement today from the provincial government.

With recent data indicating a gradual but steady decline in Ontario's COVID-19 caseload Premier Doug Ford is expected to unveil the next phase of the province's reopening strategy.

The province said in a document released in late April that Stage 3 would include “opening all workplaces responsibly” and “further relaxing the restrictions on public gatherings.”

The document didn't get into specifics, though it did say restrictions would remain on large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events.

Meanwhile, health officials in Quebec, the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, are concerned about a spike in COVID-19 cases in Montreal linked to the reopening of the city's bars.

Over the weekend Montreal's public health authority urged patrons and employees who have frequented bars since Canada Day to get tested for the coronavirus.

Quebec reported 114 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, boosting its total to 56,521 cases.

The province is to introduce mandatory masks on public transit starting today, with a two-week grace period before users will be denied service as of July 27.

Montreal has also indicated that it intends to bring in mandatory masks for enclosed public spaces as of that date.

On the East Coast, Prince Edward Island is reporting another new case of COVID-19 - a woman in her 80s from Queens County tested positive and is self-isolating at home.

P.E.I. has reported four new cases of the infection since July 4 after being COVID-free during the months of May and June.

Canada's COVID-19 case total currently stands at 107,589, including 8,783 deaths and 71,467 cases considered resolved.