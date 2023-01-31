Opportunities in restaurant stocks: Three hot picks from Nick Setyan Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The fast food industry has struggled with higher inflation over the past few years, but one analyst is not letting that deter him.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Tuesday, Nick Setyan, equity analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc., said a turnaround in inflation and the labour market are among the top reasons why he is bullish on the fast food industry.



“There was a little bit of hope that peak inflation is behind us and that 2023 could see better margins [for restaurant stocks],” he said.



Setyan recommended Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) and The Wendy's Company (WEN) as his three hot picks in the fast food industry.



He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.



