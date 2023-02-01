Travel demand continues to rise as countries lift their pandemic-related restrictions, and one investment professional doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Wednesday, Sylvia Jablonski, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Defiance ETFs, LLC, said travel demand is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels and this uptick has continued despite economic uncertainty.

"(Travel companies) have pricing power, so they've increased prices and the consumer continues to spend, sort of regardless of the fears of the recession and what will be in the market," she said.



She recommended Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) as her three hot picks in the travel sector.



Jablonski, her family members and her clients do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, but her firm owns all three.



