(Bloomberg) -- Hungary would oppose the European Union taking out a joint loan to finance its aid for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Instead, Hungary backs EU member states channeling the money to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, he told state radio on Friday. He also reiterated his opposition to a global minimum corporate tax, which he called a “jobs killer.”

Last week, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said the EU isn’t even discussing taking out a new loan and said Hungary may be open to supporting joint EU aid from already existing common financial resources.

EU finance ministers may discuss both issues at a meeting on Tuesday. Member states may also take a final decision on Hungary’s funding after the European Commission recommended this week suspending more than $13 billion of financing for Orban’s government due to rule of law concerns.

