Dec 2, 2022
Orban Reiterates Opposition to Joint Ukraine Aid, Global Tax
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary would oppose the European Union taking out a joint loan to finance its aid for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Instead, Hungary backs EU member states channeling the money to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, he told state radio on Friday. He also reiterated his opposition to a global minimum corporate tax, which he called a “jobs killer.”
Last week, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said the EU isn’t even discussing taking out a new loan and said Hungary may be open to supporting joint EU aid from already existing common financial resources.
EU finance ministers may discuss both issues at a meeting on Tuesday. Member states may also take a final decision on Hungary’s funding after the European Commission recommended this week suspending more than $13 billion of financing for Orban’s government due to rule of law concerns.
(Updates with global minimum tax in second paragraph, EU funds in last.)
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:17
The Week Ahead: BoC Policy Announcement; Dollarama earnings
-
What this week's big bank earnings say economy ahead of a possible recession
-
How to apply for the new Canada Dental Benefit
-
2:51
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
-
6:05
TD says 'irregular activity' alert prompted pause of Canada Post loan program
-
4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year