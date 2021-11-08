(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan said it had reached a cease-fire agreement with Tehreek-e-Taliban, the Pakistani offshoot of the Afghan militant group, that has increased attacks and been emboldened by its counterpart coming to power in Kabul.

The group committed to the truce as peace talks between the sides continue, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a televised speech. How long the cease-fire lasts will depend on progress in the talks, Chaudhry said, without giving details.

Islamabad is concerned that Taliban control in Afghanistan will heighten instability in the region. In August, 35 militant attacks in Pakistan killed at least 52 civilians, the highest monthly toll since February 2017. Most strikes were attributed to the Taliban offshoot, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal.

The Pakistani Taliban had been crushed by a combination of U.S. drone strikes and domestic military operations.

