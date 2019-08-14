(Bloomberg) -- Pandora A/S will introduce a jewelry collection based on the characters of the Harry Potter franchise as part of efforts to relaunch the brand after suffering a set back in key markets and falling out of favor among investors.

The Copenhagen-based company has signed a contract with Warner Bros. that will allow it to sell 12 new products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet, from late November, according to a statement on Wednesday. Pandora already has an agreement with Walt Disney Co. to sell Disney-themed products in most parts of the world.

Pandora is due to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 20. The shares are down about 13% since the start of 2019, setting up the company for a third consecutive year of annual stock market losses.

The jeweler’s two-year restructuring plan -- dubbed Programme Now -- includes increased marketing spending and the removal of slow-moving products.

