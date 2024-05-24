(Bloomberg) -- After weeks of auctions, the estate of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX concluded sales of a $2.6 billion trove of deeply discounted Solana tokens, with Figure Markets and Pantera Capital among the latest buyers.

Figure paid about $80 million for a block of 800,000 coins, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the auction’s results are not public. One person added that Figure paid roughly $102 per token, a steep discount to the market price. The price of Solana tokens fell 4% to about $169 as of 2:10 p.m. in New York.

Pantera Capital bought tokens at the latest auction as well, according to two people familiar with the matter who declined to say what price the firm paid. The FTX estate, Figure and Pantera didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Solana token sales have been a lightning rod issue in the bankruptcy of FTX, a defunct crypto exchange formerly run by convicted fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried. While FTX creditors are set to be paid back in full, plus interest, they will not get back their crypto — a sticking point for some as it means they’ll miss out on the crypto bull run that saw Bitcoin hit record highs in March.

Earlier in May, FTX said the estate will have as much as $16.3 billion to distribute. It owes more than two million customers and other non-governmental creditors about $11 billion.

Pantera had previously sought to raise $250 million from investors to purchase Solana tokens from FTX, according to a Bloomberg News report in March, while also emerging as a winning bidder of a batch of discounted Solana in April.

