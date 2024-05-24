(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial will soon be in the hands of a New York jury that must decide whether the former president falsified his company’s records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and influence the 2016 election.

Jurors must sort through often dramatic witness testimony and a raft of documents to decide if Trump intended to break the law, or was just trying to avoid embarrassment. The jury is expected to start deliberating as soon as Wednesday, after prosecutors and defense lawyers deliver closing arguments on Tuesday. Here are some of the key pieces of evidence prosecutors showed the jury:

People’s Exhibit 226

Adult film star and director Stormy Daniels testified about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump 18 years ago at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to stay silent days before the 2016 election. Prosecutors say this photo was taken hours before the encounter. Trump denies that he had an affair with Daniels.

People’s Exhibit 179

David Pecker, former chief executive of the company that published the National Enquirer, testified he promised Trump in 2015 to serve as the “eyes and ears” of his campaign, publish positive stories about Trump and attack his rivals. Pecker said he would tell Cohen when he heard about women shopping stories. He explained why his firm, American Media Inc., paid $150,000 to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal to keep quiet about her claims of a yearlong affair with Trump. Pecker said Trump later invited him to dinner at the White House along with some National Enquirer staffers to thank him. This photo shows the two men together during the January 2017 visit.

People’s Exhibit 248

Cohen secretly recorded Trump on Sept. 6, 2016, when they discussed how to pay $150,000 to McDougal. Trump said: “So, what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?” Trump also said: “Pay with cash.”

People’s Exhibits 82 and 83

Longtime Trump Organization employee Rhona Graff testified that she entered contact information for McDougal and Daniels in the company’s computer system. Daniels testified she visited Trump in New York in 2007 to discuss her possible appearance on The Apprentice. Graff confirmed seeing Daniels in Trump Tower. Jurors saw the contact information she entered.

People’s Exhibit 35

The case involves Trump’s payment of $420,000 in 2017 to Cohen for paying hush money to Daniels. Cohen said Trump agreed to a repayment plan laid out in these notes, handwritten by former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg on a bank statement for a Cohen shell company. Cohen would get $130,000 for his Daniels payment and $50,000 for paying a tech firm, Red Finch, to boost Trump’s standing in a CNBC poll. That $180,000 would be “grossed up,” or doubled, to $360,000 to cover Cohen’s taxes. Cohen would also get a $60,000 bonus. The payments would come monthly in $35,000 checks. Jurors saw all of the checks, invoices and vouchers related to the payments.

People’s Exhibit 36

Former Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified that he took notes during a conversation with Weisselberg about the repayment plan. His notes corroborate those taken by Weisselberg.

People’s Exhibit 417B

One of the most dramatic moments of the trial came after Cohen testified that on Oct. 24, 2016, he called Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, who put his boss on the phone. Cohen said he told Trump he resolved the deal with Daniels. But on cross-examination, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche suggested Cohen fabricated that conversation, and he actually called to complain about prank phone calls from a 14-year-old. Prosecutors introduced a photo showing Trump and Schiller together just moments before the call from Cohen.

People’s Exhibit 253

Cohen testified he visited Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 8, 2017, and discussed the reimbursement plan with Trump. “He asked me if I needed money, and I said, no, all good,” Cohen said. “He said because I can get a check. And I said, no. I said, I’m OK. He said alright, just make sure you deal with Allen.” That day, Cohen had his picture taken in the White House media briefing room.

People’s Exhibit 205

After the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel suite in April 2018, he faced a criminal investigation. He spoke many times in the ensuing weeks with Robert Costello, an attorney who was close with Rudy Giuliani. In emails and conversations, Costello promised he could serve as a “back channel” to Giuliani and Trump. In this email, Costello assured Cohen “you are ‘loved,’” adding: “Sleep well tonight, you have friends in high places.”

People’s Exhibit 81

Prosecutors showed jurors a financial disclosure form that Trump filed in May 2018 from the White House. He said in a footnote that in 2016, Cohen incurred expenses and sought reimbursement between $100,000 and $250,000. Trump said he “fully reimbursed” Cohen in 2017, which prosecutors say refutes Trump’s claim that the money was for legal fees, not a reimbursement.

People’s Exhibit 407G

On May 3, 2018, Trump tweeted that Cohen “received a monthly retainer” from which “he entered into, through reimbursement” a private contract. Prosecutors say this is yet another admission by Trump that Cohen was reimbursed, not paid legal fees.

People’s Exhibit 350

Prosecutors used a chart to summarize the 34 false-business record counts against Trump. They include 11 checks to Cohen, 11 invoices he submitted and 12 vouchers detailing the payments in the Trump Organization ledger.

(Updates to include details about next week in paragraph 2.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.