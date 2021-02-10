PBO says taxing services like Netflix could yield feds $1.3 billion

Ottawa's new tax measures to force Big Tech to begin charging sales tax

OTTAWA - A new report from the parliamentary budget officer says the government may be slightly underestimating how much revenue it could receive from taxing online services like Netflix.

As it is, foreign-based online services can sell their goods and services in Canada without charging federal sales taxes, leaving it to individuals to pay the outstanding amounts to the Canada Revenue Agency.

But they rarely do.

The Liberals announced in November's economic statement that they planned to make foreign-based services collect and remit the Goods and Services Tax or Harmonized Sales Tax, depending on the province.

The fall economic statement estimated that the government would reap revenues of over $1.2 billion over five years starting this year.

The parliamentary budget officer estimates the bump in tax revenues could be over $1.3 billion over the same time frame.