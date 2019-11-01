{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Nov 1, 2019

    Pembina Pipeline reports $370M profit in third quarter

    The Canadian Press

    Bruce Campbell discusses Pembina Pipeline

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. says it earned $370 million in the third quarter for an increase from a year earlier despite lower revenue.

    The Calgary-based pipeline company says the profit, which works out to 66 cents per share, was an increase from the $334 million or 60 cents per share it made in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue came in at $1.7 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30, down from $2.045 billion reported in the quarter a year earlier.

    Analysts had expected earnings of $314 million, or 60 cents per share, and revenue of $1.94 billion according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    The company also boosted the low range of its earnings guidance for the year by $100 million to $2.95 billion before certain deductions, while the upper range remained at $3.05 billion.

    In August, Pembina reached a deal to buy Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline system for $4.35 billion.
        