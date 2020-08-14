(Bloomberg) --

The Philippines will defer opening of classes to early October from end-August as coronavirus cases in the region’s worst outbreak continued to rise to nearly 148,000.

The postponement is meant to give the education department more time to ensure that virtual classes will proceed smoothly, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said in a memorandum Friday.

Infections that are rising by the thousands and the unavailability of gadgets and Internet connection for some students are complicating moves to restart classes in the Southeast Asian nation.

