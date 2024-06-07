Phoenix to Sizzle in 110F as Heat Continues to Grip Southwest US

The US Southwest continues to bake in extreme heat, with Phoenix set to hit a high of 110F (43C) on Friday.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect for counties in Arizona and Nevada, as well as most of Southern California deserts and parts of the Central Valley. Fresno, California may see 104F, the National Weather Service said.

After days of extreme temperatures, conditions have improved for some areas of California, including Sacramento, and southern Texas.

Meanwhile, there is an elevated wildfire risk across parts of Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico on Friday as dry winds sweep the area. New Mexico also has a chance of seeing dry lighting — a phenomenon where rain evaporates before reaching the ground during thunderstorms.

Further east, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri on Friday. A larger area across the Great Plains has a marginal risk.

