(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has appointed Don Cornwell to its board of directors, effective January 2023.

Cornwell, one of Wall Street’s most prominent Black bankers, will remain a partner within PJT’s strategic advisory business until then, the New York-based investment bank said.

“As a longtime colleague and one of the earliest partners at PJT Partners, Don has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of our firm and our culture,” Paul J. Taubman, chairman and chief executive officer of PJT, said in an emailed statement. “I am pleased that with Don joining our Board, we will continue to benefit from his unparalleled insight, unique perspective and intimate knowledge of our business and industry.”

“Being part of PJT Partners’ growth -- from eight to over 800 employees -- has been one of the highlights of my career,” Cornwell said in the statement.

“When Paul started the firm, he knew sports would be an important part of the early growth story and I am proud of what we -- including the late former NBA Commissioner and PJT Partners Senior Advisor David Stern -- have accomplished together,” he added.

Cornwell, who worked at Morgan Stanley before joining PJT in February 2015, has advised on transactions for National Football League teams such as the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Together with Providence Equity Partners founder Jonathan Nelson, he recently co-founded Dynasty Equity to make minority investments in professional sports teams and leagues.

“Starting Dynasty Equity is the right next step for me but being able to stay connected to an organization I am passionate about was important to me and joining the board is the perfect way to do it,” said Cornwell.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.