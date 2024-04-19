(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has hired Orlando Knauss from Bank of America Corp. as a partner focused on dealmaking in the industrials sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Knauss joined Bank of America in 2021 after about two decades at Credit Suisse, where he was global head of the Swiss lender’s industrials group.

Representatives for PJT and Bank of America declined to comment.

At PJT, Knauss will be reunited with former Credit Suisse colleagues including David Wah and Ernie Ruehl.

