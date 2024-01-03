(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Premier Donald Tusk may meet investors during a possible visit in London as the new government seeks to boost this year’s budget spending.

Tusk said he held initial discussions with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the trip, but no date has been set yet. The visit “would have been an appropriate moment to precisely describe our plans,” he told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Tusk’s government, which took power in Poland last month, is seeking to increase budget deficit this year to account for spending pledges, including salary increases for teachers and civil servants.

The zloty has gained and government bond yields dropped since pro-European Union alliance unexpectedly won Oct. 15 parliamentary election. Tusk has promised to mend fences with the EU in a bid to access almost €60 billion ($65.5 billion) in blocked funds.

