(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there is still scope to investigate central bank Governor Adam Glapinski and described a recent court ruling that bars lawmakers from probing him as “non-binding.”

The remarks show Tusk’s one-month-old government is determined to press a legal case against Glapinski after accusing him of engaging in political partisanship while in office, irregularities in the bank’s bond-buying program and failure to fight inflation.

Governor has repeatedly rejected the accusations and the country’s top court, dominated by judges appointed by the former ruling nationalists, said this week lawmakers can’t suspend Glapinski from office in an attempt to probe him at a special tribunal for state official.

“I don’t want to create the impression that it’s about hunting Adam Glapinski,” Tusk said in an interview with the country’s three leading television broadcasters late on Friday. The court’s “verdict is non-binding, but there are other ways to pursue legal accountability” he said.

Glapinski has sparked controversy when the central bank cut interest rates twice before the Oct. 15 parliamentary election, raising speculation that he was trying to help the then ruling Law & Justice party, which appointed him, stay in power. The central bank has since kept borrowing costs unchanged, arguing the new government’s spending plans may boost inflation.

Ireneusz Dabrowski, one of the policymakers who usually votes in line with Glapinski, has even raised the possibility that the central bank may consider lifting rates or starting to unwind earlier bond purchases if Tusk’s cabinet allows for the current inflation-curbing measures to expire.

Read more: Polish Central Banker Flags Tightening If Price Caps Lapse

