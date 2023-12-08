(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s incoming government will join the European Union’s Public Prosecutor’s Office to tighten relations with the bloc, incoming premier Donald Tusk said on Friday.

The move will give EU authorities a role in investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the bloc’s financial interests within Poland.

Adam Bodnar, who is set to become justice minister in Tusk’s administration, told Bloomberg in October that joining the institution would allay EU concerns over the rule-of-law in Poland and help the new government deliver on a promise to unfreeze access to almost €60 billion ($64.7 billion) in funding withheld by Brussels over democratic backsliding.

